‘Racism is as American as Baseball’ banner unfurled at Fenway Park

BOSTON – Security removed four people from Boston’s Fenway Park after a banner reading, “Racism is as American as Baseball” dropped over the outfield wall Wednesday night.

The sign – with large white letters on a black background – appeared in the fourth inning as the Red Sox hosted the Oakland Athletics.

The all-caps message prompted loud boos from the crowd that continued until guards removed the banner from the top of the legendary Green Monster. It was only up for a few minutes before umpires requested its removal, according to the Associated Press.

According to a Red Sox spokesman, one person in the group said while being escorted out that they had been inspired by Black Lives Matter.