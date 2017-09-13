My HBCU Story: Chicagoans share their experiences at Historically Black Colleges and Universities

Did you have an incredible experience at a Historically Black College or University? We want to hear about it! Share your story on social media with the hashtag #MyHBCUstory — and check some of the great stories on this page!
Vernon Batchlor – Grambling State University
Meta Smith - Spelman College
Jessie Richardson - Grambling State University
Bob and Sharon Jordan - Morehouse College, Spelman College
Robbi Dillard - Grambling State University
Bakari Baker - Clark Atlanta University
Erika Bracey - Clark Atlanta University
Victoria Caldwell - Grambling State University