My HBCU Story: Chicagoans share their experiences at Historically Black Colleges and Universities

Did you have an incredible experience at a Historically Black College or University? We want to hear about it! Share your story on social media with the hashtag #MyHBCUstory — and check some of the great stories on this page!

Vernon Batchlor – Grambling State University

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Meta Smith - Spelman College



Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Jessie Richardson - Grambling State University

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Bob and Sharon Jordan - Morehouse College, Spelman College

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Robbi Dillard - Grambling State University

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Bakari Baker - Clark Atlanta University

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Erika Bracey - Clark Atlanta University

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Victoria Caldwell - Grambling State University