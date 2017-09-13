Lunchbreak: Dried fruit cake

Gil Hovav

Dried Fruit Cake

Ingredients:

1 cup prunes (stoned)

1 cup dried apricots

20 dried figs

1 cup dried cranberries

1 cup shelled pistachios

1 cup hazel nuts

1 cup almonds

1 cup pecans

1 cup raisins

20 sugar cured kumquats

1 cup flour

1/2 cup sugar

3-4 eggs

big bowl

big mixing spoon

english cake tin

baking paper

Directions:

Mix well all ingredients. The mixture should be very thick and heavy. Stuff into baking tins with baking paper. Bake for an hour in a 180 degree oven until brown. Chill for 2-3 hours. Slice only when thoroughly chilled. The cake may be kept in the fridge for up to two weeks.