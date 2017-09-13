Lunchbreak: Dried fruit cake

Gil Hovav
For more information about the Consulate General of Israel to the Midwest:
Dried Fruit Cake
Ingredients:
1 cup prunes (stoned)
1 cup dried apricots
20 dried figs
1 cup dried cranberries
1 cup shelled pistachios
1 cup hazel nuts
1 cup almonds
1 cup pecans
1 cup raisins
20 sugar cured kumquats
1 cup flour
1/2 cup sugar
3-4 eggs
big bowl
big mixing spoon
english cake tin
baking paper
Directions:
Mix well all ingredients. The mixture should be very thick and heavy. Stuff into baking tins with baking paper. Bake for an hour in a 180 degree oven until brown. Chill for 2-3 hours. Slice only when thoroughly chilled. The cake may be kept in the fridge for up to two weeks.