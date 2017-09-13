Kris Bryant sending cards to strangers who bought him wedding presents
CHICAGO — Some Chicago Cubs fans have been receiving mail from third baseman Kris Bryant, of all people.
They’re getting thank you cards.
Bryant and his wife, Jess got married in January.
Before that, it became known that they had a gift registry at Crate and Barrel.
I loved being back in Vegas this last week✨surprised my best friend for her graduation, furniture shopped, spent time with family, & enjoyed the amazing weather! I also missed this kitchen, so had to put it to use and bake about ten dozen cookies! . . . Also, shoutout to all you amazing fans who sent us wedding gifts!! Everything in this photo all came from you guys, and we couldn't be more thankful!! Still working on thank you cards!! I promise they are going to come soon💛
The Cubs were in the middle of a playoff run that led to a World Series Championship.
That may have inspired Cubs fans to buy stuff for the Bryants, even though they were not invited to the wedding.
Finally finishing up thank you notes & they will be sent out this week!!! Thank you, thank you, THANK YOU everyone who sent a gift & being so patient as I worked to get these out💛💛💛 . . . A little disclaimer: I tried REALLY hard to make sure every single person who sent something got a note, but some came without invoices & some had no addresses attached!! I still want those who got missed…I hope not any…to know we greatly appreciate that you took the time to think of us and our marriage✨