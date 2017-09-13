× Kris Bryant sending cards to strangers who bought him wedding presents

CHICAGO — Some Chicago Cubs fans have been receiving mail from third baseman Kris Bryant, of all people.

They’re getting thank you cards.

Bryant and his wife, Jess got married in January.

Before that, it became known that they had a gift registry at Crate and Barrel.

The Cubs were in the middle of a playoff run that led to a World Series Championship.

That may have inspired Cubs fans to buy stuff for the Bryants, even though they were not invited to the wedding.