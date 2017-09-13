Irma remnant low pressure giving cloudiness, showers and fog across portions of the Chicago area this Wednesday morning

Patchy dense fog, cloudiness and a band of showers have set up across portions of the Chicago area this Wednesday morning – note on the current visibility and weather radar maps below.

Visibility as low as a quarter-mile or less has been reported at DuPage, DeKalb, Waukegan and Palwaukee should improve by mid-morning. The band of showers will gradually move off to the east following the low pressure this afternoon.

The remnant low pressure center that originally was the center of hurricane Irma will move northeast out of southern Illinois across Indiana today, then east tonight. The influx of moisture with this disturbance is notable – in addition to the showers developing, dew-points have risen significantly with nearly a 20-degree spread across our region…from the middle 40s far north to the low and mid-60s under the band of showers. (see dew-point map below).

Current visibility (miles)…

Current weather radar…

Current dew-points …