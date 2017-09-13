Indians close in on 1935 Cubs’ long-standing consecutive wins mark

CHICAGO – They’re certainly not the first team to come close to challenging the mark – but it doesn’t happen all that often.

In fact, they’re just the second squad in 82 years to get within a game of the mark set by a pennant-winning team on the North Side of Chicago.

On Tuesday in Cleveland, the Indians defeated the Tigers 2-0 for their 20th-consecutive victory. The incredible string of wins is tied for the most in American League history and they are the first since the 2002 Oakland A’s to capture so many consecutive victory.

The next step for their streak involves a prestigious mark for the Chicago Cubs.

At the moment, the 1935 team holds Major League Baseball’s record for most consecutive victories in a row with 21. The 1916 New York Giants got 26 wins in a row and the 1880 Chicago White Stockings – the original name for the Cubs – got 21 wins in a row but each of those streaks included a tie in the middle.

Not the case for the 1935 Cubs team led by Charlie Grimm.

On September 4th the Cubs beat the Phillies at Wrigley Field 8-2 and from there went on a unpresidented string of success. Taking advantage of a nearly three-week stretch at home, the Cubs reeled of 18-in-a-row in Chicago and in the process vaulted themselves into first place in the National League.

When the Cubs hit the road for a season-ending five game series in St. Louis their success continued. They won the first game of the series on September 25th then swept the Cardinals in a double-header two days later for their 21st-straight win. In that last win, the Cubs rallied from a 3-0 deficit in the seventh inning, scoring the last five runs of the game in front of 9,000 fans at Sportsman’s Park.

They lost the final two games of the season, but the streak pushed them to the 100 win plateau for the fifth time in franchise history and the first since the 1910 season. Not bad for a Cubs’ squad that was 10 1/2 games out of first place on July 5th of that season. The Cubs wouldn’t win over 100 games in a season until the 2016 team got 103 last fall.

Unfortunately the momentum didn’t carry over as the Cubs lost to the Tigers in six games in the 1935 World Series. Since then the team’s 21-straight wins has stood the test of time, but the Indians will have a say when the take the field Wednesday afternoon in Cleveland in search of that elusive number.