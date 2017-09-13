https://tribwgntv.files.wordpress.com/2017/09/featuregraphicnew091417.jpg?quality=85&strip=all
-
Summer-like weather, sunny skies
-
Weather: Sunday and 7-day forecast
-
Warm and humid weather returns
-
7-day forecast: Warm, cloudy and humid
-
Humid Sunday, temps in 70s
-
-
Unseasonably cool weather continues
-
Mild weather will last awhile
-
Temps begin to climb as hot weather moves
-
Temps drop as weekend gets closer
-
7-day forecast: Warm and sunny weekend
-
-
Mostly sunny skies, temps in 70s
-
Calmer waves at beaches, sunny skies
-
Warm and pleasant with possible storms later