Former Bears linebacker Brian Urlacher is a nominee for the Pro Football Hall of Fame

CANTON, Ohio – Another Bears linebacker is another step closer to finding his place in football immortality.

Brian Urlacher didn’t have to wait long to get his name on the list.

In his first year of eligibility, the longtime Bears linebacker was one of the nominees for induction into the Pro Football Hall of Fame’s Class of 2018. He’s one of 108 players on the first list revealed on Wednesday evening.

Urlacher is one of 11 former players that were nominated in their first year of eligibility. That list includes linebacker Ray Lewis, wide receiver Randy Moss and defensive back Ronde Barber. The list of players will be cut down to 25 in November and then down to 15 in January before the inductees are announced before Super Bowl LII in February in Minneapolis.

A first round draft pick of the Bears out of New Mexico in 2000, Urlacher anchored the middle of the Bears’ defense for 13 seasons. The eight-time Pro Bowl selection was named a first team All-Pro four times in his career as he made 1,353 tackles with 41 1/2 sacks and 22 interceptions.

During his time in Chicago, the Bears won the division championship in 2001, 2005, 2006 and 2010, advancing to the NFC Championship Game twice and Super Bowl XLI in 2007.