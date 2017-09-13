Equifax data breach: Exactly what to do to protect your credit

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

The Equifax breach compromised the personal data of as many as 143 million Americans, 5.4 million people in Illinois alone.

Among the data exposed: Social Security numbers.

Criminals can use your Social Security number to steal your identity. They can open bank accounts and credit cards or apply for a loan. Hackers can also get ahold of your tax refund or get medical treatment under your name.

Here’s what Financial Expert Terry Savage says to do now:

1.) Check to see if you are an Equifax victim by going to www.EquifaxSecurity2017.com

Special note: By signing up to see if your information was compromised, you automatically agree to an arbitration clause that would prevent you from joining a class-action lawsuit. Equifax says that “won’t apply to this breach” but they haven’t removed that clause from the site. It might be wise to simply assume you are a victim — and skip to steps 2,3, and 4 below.

2.) Start checking your banking and credit information regularly

3.) Don't wait for the Equifax free credit monitoring offer

4.)Consider freezing your credit report by calling:

Equifax 800-685-1111

Experian 888-397-3742

TransUnion 888-909-8872

For more information, go to: www.terrysavage.com