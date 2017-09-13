Dense fog/hazardous driving conditions expected across the Chicago area overnight/Thursday morning

Visibility is expected to approach zero to an eighth of a mile early Thursday morning causing dangerous driving conditions across the Chicago area, possibly slowing the morning commute to a crawl. Individuals should be prepared for an extended and dangerous trip on the road late tonight and early this morning. With light winds, clearing skies and temperatures falling to or within a degree of the dew point, widespread dense fog formation is very likely.

