Cubs Game Notes For Wednesday vs. NY Mets

* While the Cubs have been able to overcome their issues in the starting rotation this season (1.18 ERA increase over 2016), the New York Mets have not been as lucky (1.50 ERA increase).

* Anthony Rizzo has been a menace against New York in his career, boasting one of the highest slugging percentages by a Mets opponent all-time at .619, his highest against any NL opponent.

* Asdrubal Cabrera recorded his sixth multi-hit game this month on Tuesday night, tied for second most in the NL behind Freddie Freeman’s seven.

* Jon Lester has now won 10 or more games for the ninth time in his career, tied with Cole Hamels for second most among active southpaws. CC Sabathia leads with 14.