Cook County soda tax repeal vote could happen today

CHICAGO — A repeal to the Cook County sweetened beverage tax could be voted on today.

County commissioners are feeling the pressure from the Illinois Retail Merchants Association and the Illinois Restaurant Association.

A rally against the penny-per-ounce tax took place at the Thompson center Tuesday.

Supporters say it will save healthcare costs for treating obese patients with diabetes or heart disease.

Many who are against the tax believe it has nothing to do with improving health.

Commissioners against the tax must have nine votes to suspend it.