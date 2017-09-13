City launches program to rehab vacant homes and create youth job and training opportunities

CHICaGO — The city of Chicago is launching a pilot program to acquire and rehabilitate 50 vacant homes in the Garfield Park, Humboldt Park and Englewood neighborhoods.

The Chicago Neighborhood Rebuild Training program is expected to generate transitional jobs and training opportunities for at risk young people and ex-offenders.

The rehabbed homes will be marketed and sold at affordable prices.

In addition to $2 million dollars in city funding, $4 million dollars in private capital will by provided by MB Financial, Rush University Medical Center and the Chicago Community Loan Fund.