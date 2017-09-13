Chip and Jonna Gaines’ to launch Target line ‘Hearth & Hand with Magnolia’

Calling all fans of HGTV’s “Fixer Upper!” The show’s starring couple Chip and Joanna Gaines is partnering with Target on a home and lifestyle collection.

Hearth and Hand with Magnolia will feature more than 300 items including tabletop, home decor and giftables, and Target’s corporate blog says most items will be under $30.

“For a while now, we’ve been working on a project that’s really meaningful to us and we are so excited to share the news with you!” Joanna announced on her Instagram account.

The business venture also comes with a charitable component.

“Magnolia will donate time to help local communities and families in need, as well as provide monetary donations through the Magnolia Foundation to support organizations involved in orphan care, youth development, family housing and community restoration,” Target said

The collection launches in stores and online just in time for the holidays on Nov. 5.