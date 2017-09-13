Chicago among top 25 cities to find a job
CHICAGO — A new survey said Chicago is among the top 25 cities in the country to find a job.
The job site Glassdoor.com analyzed data on job openings, quality of life, and home values.
Pittsburgh came in a No. 1 with affordability as one of its top benefits.
Chicago is the 23rd city on the list.
New York City, San Francisco and Los Angeles did not make the list.
Top 5 cities to get a job according to Glassdoor
- Pittsburgh, Pa.
- Indianapolis, Ind.
- Kansas City, Mo.
- Raleigh-Durham, N.C.
- Louis, Mo.
For the full list, visit Glassdoor.