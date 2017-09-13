× Chicago among top 25 cities to find a job

CHICAGO — A new survey said Chicago is among the top 25 cities in the country to find a job.

The job site Glassdoor.com analyzed data on job openings, quality of life, and home values.

Pittsburgh came in a No. 1 with affordability as one of its top benefits.

Chicago is the 23rd city on the list.

New York City, San Francisco and Los Angeles did not make the list.

Top 5 cities to get a job according to Glassdoor

Pittsburgh, Pa. Indianapolis, Ind. Kansas City, Mo. Raleigh-Durham, N.C. Louis, Mo.

