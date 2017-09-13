Beloved Lakeview landmark staying put

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO -- News that one of Lakeview's landmark shops was closing its doors had a lot of people talking this week. Rumor had it that the longstanding collector shop, Yesterday had sold out to developers.

But WGN’s Erin Ivory met with the owner, Tom Boyle, who told her he has no plans to sell or leave.

The news is welcome relief to dozens of regulars who come to the shop to find historic items and collectables.

Boyle confirmed he has had a bevy of offers for the property over the years, but at this point, has no plans to sell his shop.

Yesterday has been drawing collectors to the shop on Addison for over 41 years. The building itself has been standing since 1892 making it older than Wrigley Field, which is located down the street.

Boyle says you can't put a price on history so he plans to hold onto his little piece of the past as long as he can.