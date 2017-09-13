× 5 dead in Florida nursing home left with no air conditioning after Irma

HOLLYWOOD, Flor. — At least five people have died at a nursing home in Hollywood, Florida, Broward County Mayor Barbara Sharief said during a press conference Wednesday morning.

CNN affiliate WPLG reported that the home’s air-conditioning had been out since Hurricane Irma struck Sunday.

#BREAKING: 5 dead after air conditioning issue forces evacuation of South Florida nursing home https://t.co/nsd9l6mKVW pic.twitter.com/j8BeCoc9DG — WPTV (@WPTV) September 13, 2017

Sharief said she did not have any details about the causes of death, and that authorities are investigating.

Firefighters are helping evacuate about 100 people from the nursing home.

Developing story – more to come