White Sox Game Notes For Tuesday @ Kansas City

*The White Sox slugged the ball all over the yard over the past three days, pounding out 32 runs – 20 more than they’d scored over their previous five games total.

*The Royals .314 team batting average in September ranks first in the majors.

*Jose Abreu collected eight RBIs over the last three days to bring his season total to 92. He’s the sixth player in White Sox history to post at least four straight seasons reaching 90 RBI (Thomas, Ordonez, Bonura, Baines, Konerko).

*The road has not been kind to Dylan Covey in 2017, giving up 35 runs in 32 innings pitched.