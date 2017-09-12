Volunteers help build furniture for homeless Chicagoans

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO -- Nearly 6,000 Chicagoans don't have a place to call home. Organizations like All Chicago are working hard to change that by transitioning them into permanent housing. And now, thanks to a big group of volunteers, many of those families have not only a roof but a place to sit.

Dozens of volunteers used their hands on Tuesday to help out those who had been living without a roof for months.

The Young Professional Network of Realtors turned their focus to a different kind of client by building furniture for families recently placed in new permanent housing.

All Chicago Making Homelessness History just placed the families in their new homes within the last week. Lydia Stazen from All Chicago said just securing a place to live was huge for these families who have been homeless for months, but the furniture really helps make their new places feel like a home.

The dining sets, beds and chairs built on Tuesday will be delivered by New City Moving on Wednesday.

One recent recipient of furniture built by volunteers said it was amazing to not only have a roof over his head, but now also a place to sit.

For more information on how to donate or volunteer with these organizations seeking to permanently end homelessness in Chicago, go to allchicago.org.