Viral proposal video captures moment everything went wrong

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KANSAS CITY -- This proposal video has gone viral for all the wrong reasons.

Seth Dixon and girlfriend Ruth Salas of Kansas City, Missouri were atop a picturesque bridge when Dixon got down on one knee and pulled out a ring for Salas.

But before he could put the ring on her finger, it slipped out of his hands and fell through the cracks of the bridge, into the water below.

The couple turned and looked at the camera in shock and horror.

In good fun, their friends all returned to the bridge and got in the water in search of the ring, but unfortunately to no avail.

The couple created a GoFundMe page to buy a new engagement ring. It's already raised more than $200.