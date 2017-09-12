Village of Vernon Hills paying people to catch skunks

VERNON HILLS, Ill. — The skunk problem is so bad in the north suburbs right now, that people are getting paid to catch them.

The village of Vernon Hills is paying $75 for each one trapped and removed.

Skunks have been an ongoing problem there, but authorities say the population is up this year because of the mild, wet spring.

Skunks can find enough food in the landscape without having to go looking around in traps. Wildlife experts say skunks are most active now because they’re trying to store up fat for the winter.