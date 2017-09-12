Select Chicago residents can get help paying for roof and porch repairs

CHICAGO — Chicago residents who need help paying for repairs to their roof or porch can get grants by applying to a City-run raffle this Thursday only.

Funds are available for Chicago households that 80% of the median income or less, or around $63,000 for a household of four people (see tweet below for more info). Anyone who applies will be entered into a random raffle, and the winners can apply for the funds.

Registration for the financial aid raffle will only be open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. this Thursday, Sept. 14. Residents can either register online or call 311, although the City said on Twitter that it expects a high volume of calls to 311, so registering online may be a better bet.

A drawing will take place next month at the Chicago Cultural Center to determine which residents will be accepted into the program. Anyone who is chosen will then be able to apply for the financial aid.