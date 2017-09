× Rod Blagojevich gives first interview since prison, WGN speaks to the writer

More than five years after being sent to prison, former governor Rod Blagojevich is speaking out for the first time since beginning his sentence.

In his first prison interview, Blagojevich spoke with Chicago magazine, and writer, David Bernstein.

Bernstein will be at WGN to discuss his story. Tune it at 6:40 a.m.

This story is developing. Check back for details on the interview with Bernstein.