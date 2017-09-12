Nurses strike looms at University of Illinois hospital

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO -- It is the eve of a nurses strike at University of Illinois hospital.

The hospital is juggling staff for patient care if there's no settlement tonight.

1000 of the 1200 union nurses are ready to walk off the job. Union workers authorized a 24-hour strike beginning at 7 a.m. Wednesday.

The nurses are asking for raises and more people per shift to help care for the UIC hospital patients.

Hospital management ask a judge to prevent 200 of the critical care nurses in emergency ICU not to be allowed to walk off the job judge granted that injunction.

Negotiations continue.