New Apple store coming to Chicago October 20

CHICAGO — Apple just announced it is opening a new store downtown Chicago on October 20.

The tech giant made the announcement during their annual press event to announce their new products.

The new $27 million, 20,000-square-foot store is under construction along the north bank of the Chicago River the Chicago Tribune reports.

The store will consist of glass walls that are meant to connect what’s inside the store and what’s outside.

The Chicago Tribune reports the new store will have many elements from the San Francisco Apple store. That include an outdoor plaza and a stretch of window-like displays showing off products and indoor fiscus trees.

Apple currently has a store at 679 North Michigan Avenue, but the new location will replace that.