Mother sues Chicago suburb after police officer fatally shoots son

ROUND LAKE, Ill. — The mother of a suburban Chicago man who was shot and killed by a police officer is suing, claiming excessive force was used.

The (Arlington Heights) Daily Herald reports that Arona Musson filed the lawsuit in federal court in Chicago on Friday. It alleges that Round Lake police officer Valerie Liss didn’t have reasonable cause to kill 22-year-old Michael Musson of Grayslake in September 2016.

The lawsuit seeks unspecified compensatory and punitive damages, claiming excessive force, wrongful death and battery.

Liss fatally shot Musson during a struggle after he allegedly tried to break into a residence. Round Lake Village Administrator Steven Shields says the village hasn’t been served the lawsuit and couldn’t comment.

Lake County State’s Attorney Michael Nerheim in July said the shooting was justified after a 10-month investigation.