Med students evacuate Caribbean to wait out Irma in Chicago suburbs

Hurricane Irma forced medical students to evacuate the Caribbean and many are in the western suburbs after surviving the monster storm.

American medical students like Rachel leib are back on U.S. soil in suburban St Charles after they were evacuated by the U.S. military. Irma devastated St Marteen, where they go to school.

More than 200 students have been evacuated over the past 3 days, after riding out the storm and seeing how nature can wreak havoc.

“I want everyone to know what happened there because I think it's very important that people know,” Rachel said. “They need all the aid they can get because the damage was irreversible.”