Lunchbreak: Cucumber gazpacho with mint cream

Event:

Cooking Up a Cure

Thursday, September 14

VIP: 5:30 p.m.

General Admission: 6:30 p.m.

Galleria Marchetti

825 W. Erie

Chicago

For tickets:

www.cookingupacurechicago.com/

Cucumber Gazpacho

Ingredients:

12 ripe tomatoes, peeled and chopped

2 red onion, finely chopped

3 cucumber, peeled, seeded, chopped

1 sweet red bell pepper, seeded and chopped

1 banana pepper seeded and chopped

4 stalks celery, chopped

3 Tbs chopped fresh parsley

4 Tbs chopped fresh chives

2 cloves garlic, minced fine

1/2 cup red wine vinegar

1/2 cup olive oil

4 Tbs freshly squeezed lemon juice

4 teaspoons honey

salt and fresh ground pepper to taste

1 Tbs of Cleetus Heatus Bourbon Habanero Hot Sauce (or your favorite hot sacue)

8 cups tomato juice

Directions:

Combine all ingredients. Blend slightly, to desired consistency. Place in non-metal, nonreactive storage container, cover tightly and refrigerate overnight, allowing flavors to blend.

Mint Cream

Ingredients:

1 cup of sour cream

1 tablespoon greek yogurt

2 sprigs of mint, finely chopped

Directions:

Mix well in mixing bowl. Place a dollop on top of gazpacho.