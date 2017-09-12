Lunchbreak: Cucumber gazpacho with mint cream

Chef Cleetus Friedman
Event:
Cooking Up a Cure
Thursday, September 14
VIP: 5:30 p.m.
General Admission: 6:30 p.m.
Galleria Marchetti
825 W. Erie
Chicago
For tickets:
www.cookingupacurechicago.com/
Cucumber Gazpacho
Ingredients:
12 ripe tomatoes, peeled and chopped
2 red onion, finely chopped
3 cucumber, peeled, seeded, chopped
1 sweet red bell pepper, seeded and chopped
1 banana pepper seeded and chopped
4 stalks celery, chopped
3 Tbs chopped fresh parsley
4 Tbs chopped fresh chives
2 cloves garlic, minced fine
1/2 cup red wine vinegar
1/2 cup olive oil
4 Tbs freshly squeezed lemon juice
4 teaspoons honey
salt and fresh ground pepper to taste
1 Tbs of Cleetus Heatus Bourbon Habanero Hot Sauce (or your favorite hot sacue)
8 cups tomato juice
Directions:
Combine all ingredients. Blend slightly, to desired consistency. Place in non-metal, nonreactive storage container, cover tightly and refrigerate overnight, allowing flavors to blend.
Mint Cream
Ingredients:
1 cup of sour cream
1 tablespoon greek yogurt
2 sprigs of mint, finely chopped
Directions:
Mix well in mixing bowl. Place a dollop on top of gazpacho.