Local Crooner Ron Hawking shows us the way to San Jose… and other Burt Bacharach classics

Ron Hawking, dubbed “Chicago’s Entertainer,” first created His Way – A Tribune to the Man and His Music in 1998, which paid tribute to Frank Sinatra and his songbook. Expanding on the demand for the musical style of artists like Sinatra, Hawking developed The Men and Their Music, encompassing a variety of personalities and music styles with a refreshed repertoire of iconic numbers from some of the world’s most legendary male vocalists and songwriters, including Tony Bennett, Nat King Cole, Ray Charles, Bobby Darin, Burt Bacharach and more. As an entertainer and vocalist, Hawking brings to life a treasure trove of hits from some of music’s greatest artists. Combined with a set list of over 15 songs and medleys, Hawking also surprises audiences with a few impersonations including Willie Nelson, Tom Jones, Joe Cocker and others, capturing the essence of these legendary stars.