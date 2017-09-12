Lawsuit settled over rights to monkey’s selfie photo

PETA has reached a settlement with a photographer over who owns the rights to the selfie of a monkey.

This selfie was taken in 2011 by a monkey named Naruto.

According to court documents, Naruto took the photographer’s camera while he was on assignment in Indonesia and snapped the picture himself.

PETA argued that publishing the picture infringed on Naruto’s rights.

Under the settlement, the photographer will donate 25 percent of any future money from the picture to charities that protect monkeys in Indonesia.