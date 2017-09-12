Lake County increases age to buy tobacco to 21

LAKE COUNTY, Ill. – Lake County has raised the minimum legal age to buy tobacco products to 21.

Starting on January 1, 2018, people in unincorporated Lake County will need to be 21 to purchase tobacco products including e-cigarettes.

“We hope that this action will inspire other communities, counties, and our state to take action to prevent youth smoking, improve health and save the lives of our future generations,” Executive Director of the Lake County Health Department, Mark Pfister, said in a press release.

Some communities in Lake County already adopted the ordinance. Lincolnshire, Deerfield and Highland Park were already enforcing the raised age requirement, the Chicago Tribune reports.

According to the press release, Buffalo Grove and Vernon Hills also had the ordinance in place.

Chicago raised the minimum smoking age to 21 in 2016.