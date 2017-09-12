Flights to Florida resume as state reels after Irma

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Flights to Florida will resume today as the state continues to pick up the pieces after Irma.

Airports in parts of Florida have been closed for several days and it will take airlines a while to get caught up.

Many airlines got staff in place last night to try and get people moving. Also some airlines are capping the cost of a ticket to try and help get people moving.

Thousands of flights in the Caribbean in Florida were canceled before Irma came crashing through the Atlantic which extended a lot of people's trips.

Many people today were actually surprised they were able to get on a flight to Miami so soon after Irma, especially those who live in Miami.

Not all flights in Florida are leaving this morning some airports in the state are still closed. Atlanta is also now experiencing issues with flights.