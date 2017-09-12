FeedonThis: Is Contreras’ return enough to get the Cubs over the top?

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO - All year long the Cubs have teased fans that they might be ready to pull away in the NL Central, only to go through a losing streak to make it a race again.

Maybe the return of their catcher can finally stop the roller coaster ride.

Willson Contreras returns to the Cubs' lineup for the first time since early August on Tuesday night as the team starts a three-game series at home with the Mets. The catcher was on a tear until he pulled his hamstring against the Giants, keeping him out of the Cubs' lineup for over a month.

His value to a Cubs run for the division was part of a discussion with Jarrett Payton and Josh Frydman on Tuesday's Sports Feed. That's also part of the #FeedonThis from the program which you can watch in the video above.

