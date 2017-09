DOLTON, Ill. — Police in the south suburbs are investigation a deadly shooting.

A man was shot on his driveway at 147th and Sheppard drive in Dolton some time after midnight.

The victim was taken to a hospital in northwest Indiana, where he was pronounced dead.

The man has not yet been identified and a motive for the shooting has not been released.

Currently, there is no one in custody.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.