Cubs Game Notes For Wednesday vs. NY Mets

* The Mets took three of four games in a home series against the Reds this past weekend. The Mets have hit .262 on the road and .238 at home this season. This difference of +.024 batting average on the road is the largest in MLB.

* The Cubs were swept by the Brewers and now own a two-game lead over the Cardinals and 2.5 game lead over Milwaukee in the NL Central. The Cubs have been swept six times this season, compared to just four times last year.

* Chicago is just 3-7 (.300) versus New York dating back to 2016, the Cubs’ worst record versus any single team in that time frame (minimum five games played).

* In Robert Gsellman’s first 11 starts this season, the Mets went 7-4 (.636), but in his last seven starts, the Mets are just 1-6 (.143).

* Since making his first start with the Cubs on July 16, Jose Quintana has posted 10.55 (68/58.0) strikeouts per nine innings, fifth-best in the National League (minimum 50 innings pitched).

* For the third straight season, Anthony Rizzo has eclipsed 30 home runs and 100 RBI. He is just the fourth Cub to have a streak of three or more seasons with 30 homers and 100 RBI along with Sammy Sosa (nine), Ernie Banks (four), and Hack Wilson (four).