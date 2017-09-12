× Cubs and White Sox will play six times in 2018 as the schedules are released

CHICAGO – If you are a fan of the Cubs-White Sox Crosstown Series, then 2018 is your year.

On Tuesday, it was officially announced that the rivals will got back to meeting six times next season as the tenative schedules were released for both teams.

The Cubs will host the White Sox at Wrigley Field May 11-13 of 2018 with the return series coming at Guaranteed Rate Field September 21-23. The last two seasons, the teams have met for one four-game series in July, with each team hosting a pair of games.

Joe Maddon’s team opens up the slate midweek next season as they travel to Miami to face the Marlins on Thursday, March 29th. They’ll be on the road the first week-and-a-half of the season before opening the home schedule against the Pirates on Monday, April 9th. It marks the 13th time in the last 17 seasons that the Cubs have opened the season away from home.

Interleague games will be against the AL Central in 2018, including a 2016 World Series rematch against the Indians coming first at Progressive Field (April 22 &23) and then Wrigley Field (May 22 and 23). Similar two-game, home-and-home series will be played against the Tigers with the Cubs hosting the Twins for three at Wrigley Field (June 29-July 1) then traveling to Kansas City to face the Royals for three (August 6-8).

Meanwhile Rick Renteria’s team opens the season on the road as well, this time against the Royals at 3:15 PM on Friday, March 30th in Kansas City. The first six games will be on the road before the team opens the home slate against Detroit on Thursday, April 5th.

The NL Central will make up the team’s interleague schedule this year as they play the Cardinals and the Pirates in a pair of two-game, home-and-home series. Milwaukee comes to town for three games on June 1-3 while the Sox travel to face the Reds July 2-4 in Cincinnati.