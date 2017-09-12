Cool open to meteorological autumn – but a warmup on the way

It’s been a cool start to meteorological autumn in Chicago. Sub-normal temperatures have dominated thus far with 10 of the first 12 days recording temperature deficits.

The month is averaging 63.4 degrees, nearly 5 degrees below normal and the 9th coolest open to a September since weather records began here in 1871.

Reversal in the pattern

Summerlike temps are set to stage a comeback, reversing September’s cool ways.

Readings are likely to approach 80 degrees on Thursday, and surge well into the 80s by Saturday, the warmest temperatures in more than 3 weeks!

Longer range

A brief downturn is likely early next week, but warmer than normal temperatures are likely to dominate, by and large, over the coming two weeks here in Chicago and much of the eastern United States.