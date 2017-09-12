Cook County officials prepare for vote to repeal beverage tax

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO -- Cook County commissioners are getting ready to vote on repealing the county's unpopular sweetened beverage tax and at least one commissioner believes it can be done without hurting Cook County operations.

As you know, supporters of the tax, which took effect August 1st, are pointing to the tens of millions of dollars in health care costs borne by taxpayers to treat the epidemic of diabetes, obesity and heart disease.

A growing list of opponents say that the new tax is doing more harm than good.

A repeal measure could reverse the tax.

Food store operators have been deeply unhappy, complaining to commissioners. Thrifty shoppers an easily cross the border to purchase sugary beverages and it is hurting businesses in Cook County.

Commissioners are feeling the heat from powerful groups like the Illinois Merchant Association, as well as soda pop manufacturers.

Many attended a protest at the Thompson Center Tuesday.