Changing upper air pattern leads to warm-up later this week
-
This summer’s moderate level of warmth a bit easier on area air conditioners; t-storms to “bubble up” later Thursday/Thu night ahead of incoming cold front; “NW” upper flow to keep heat in check into next week
-
Upper-air pattern shift brings mid-week warming/t-storms
-
Return of tropical air to bring stormy weather last half of week
-
Surge of heat to produce an explosively unstable atmosphere Wednesday and a late day/nighttime severe weather threat; humidity to ease modestly later this week; heat’s on next week
-
Influx of warm, humid tropical air to fuel thundery downpours later Wednesday/Wed. night; sections of the Chicago area could see heaviest rain tallies of past 2 weeks
-
-
Springlike weather to persist through Monday
-
Strong to severe thunderstorm risk returns later tonight and continues Monday-Tuesday
-
Periods of strong to severe storms likely next 72 hours
-
June’s opening weekend to turn warm and humid
-
Mid-week storms to follow pleasant holiday weather
-
-
Clusters of downpour-generating storms to continue on periphery of sizzling, muggy air mass; flooding/ severe weather concerns to remain elevated here into the weekend
-
Continued risk of severe storms across parts of Chicago area today through Wednesday into Thursday
-
Midway tops 90° for a 10th time in 2017; humid air fuels scattered showers and t-storms Thursday—severe weather risk: Indiana/Michigan; humidities pull back for the weekend