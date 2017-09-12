Bears place linebacker Jerrell Freeman on Injured Reserve

CHICAGO – A day after losing a starting wide receiver for a significant part of the season, now the Bears must deal with same for one of their main players on the defensive side of the ball.

On Tuesday the Bears announced that linebacker Jerrell Freeman has been placed on Injured Reserve after suffering a pectoral injury during the Bears’ opening week loss to the Falcons.

It’s not yet known if Freeman will have to miss the rest of the season with the injury since the Bears could designate Freeman as a player who could return from the injury before the end of the season. Either way, the team will be without one of their defensive leaders for sometime.

Despite missing four games due to an NFL suspension, Freeman still led the Bears in tackles in 2016 with 110. Signed by the Bears in March of 2016 after four years with the Colts, the hope was that Freeman would get the chance to be more productive in the blitz in 2017.

There were signs of that working in the opener against the Falcons before he got injured. Freeman not only led the Bears in tackles with 10 but also recorded a tackle for loss and was used a few times in blitz packages. The linebacker left the game with a self-diagnosed concussion along with the pectoral injury.

Freeman joins Kevin White on the Injured Reserve for the Bears and in their place the team signed linebacker Jonathan Anderson along with receiver Tanner Gentry from the practice squad.

Running back Joshua Rounds and wide receiver Mario Alford were put on that practice squad following the call-ups.