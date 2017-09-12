× Robbery suspects run into police station while trying to evade officers

LAKE FOREST, Ill. – Three Chicago men face charges after they accidentally ran inside a police department while trying to avoid being caught by authorities, police said.

Eddie Hill, 24, Cordell Prince, 21, and Aries Rickenbacker, 22, were each charged with armed robbery and other charges including armed violence, defacing a firearm, aggravated unlawful use of a weapon and unlawful restraint, the Lake County Sheriff’s office said.

The three men robbed the Verizon at 235 South Waukegan Road at gunpoint around 4 p.m. on Friday, police said.

Police said they chased their speeding vehicle along Route 41 before the vehicle crashed at Richfield Avenue in Highland Park.

The crash happened adjacent to a parking lot at the Highland Park Police Station.

Highland Park Deputy Chief Timothy Wilinski said the men tried to flee the scene of the crash but one was taken into custody. The other two went into the lobby of the police station where they hid behind a vending machine. They were also taken into custody.

Wilinski said he did not believe the men knew they were entering a police station.