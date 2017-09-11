Trapped in paradise: Chicagoans share their Irma experiences

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO -- For Anthony Christopher and his wife Giovanni, it was supposed to be their dream honeymoon to the Carribbean of Turks. They were married two years but saved their money to take what was supposed to be their dream honeymoon.

They arrived early last week only to learn Irma would soon be visiting the island as well. Anthony says a flight was offered out - but for only one of them. They declined. The couple tried to fly out Thursday ahead of their scheduled Friday flight, even paying $500 for the flight change - but then the airline cancelled it.

Irma's damage is done. Yes, they were very scared and would like to return back to the U.S.A., but they are are probably stuck until Sunday, they said. There is power by way of generators and the resort they're staying at has been great, but Anthony says American Airlines did them wrong.

Chicagoans who have since ventured south say while they moved in part for better weather, they now would prefer a blizzard over a category four hurricane any day. Corrine Schmidt is from Geneva, IL but moved to St. Thomas a year ago with her fiancee.

"I never want to go through something like this again. It was so scary," Corrine said. "My fiancé and I were locked up in a bathroom for five hours and walls were shaking, the floor was shaking everything is shaking."

They are now trying to figure out how to get home to Chicago.