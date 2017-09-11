Ryan Glasspiegel discusses NFL Week 1 on Sports Feed

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO - It's not quite the end of the first week of football that counts in the NFL, but it's close enough.

Two game on Monday night will bring an end to the opening chapter of a 16-week story that figures to produce a number of storylines that are entertaining and unique.

The Bears pulled off one of those on Sunday - competing with the defending NFC Champion Falcons and getting incredible play from their rookie running back. Some errors on the goal line kept the team from a monumental upset, but perhaps it indicates that 2017 will be more interesting for the "Monsters of the Midway."

Ryan Glasspiegel of The Big Lead was on Sports Feed to discuss that along with the rest of the NFL on Monday's show with Jarrett Payton and Josh Frydman.

