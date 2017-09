Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO -- A new Italian restaurant is becoming a favorite among its Lakeview neighbors-- especially among young families.

Sal's Trattoria opened on the Southport corridor in June.

Restaurant critic Phil Vettel says it's dishing up Italian classics and a few surprises.

Sal’s Trattoria

2834 N. Southport Ave.

Chicago, IL

773-857-1401