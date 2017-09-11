Mechanic strike continues after new proposal rejected

CHICAGO – Over 2,000 mechanics remain on strike for their seventh week after rejecting a new proposal Monday morning.

Auto workers voted on the proposal and the union said 543 voted “yes,” while 701 voted “no.”

The strike started August 1 and affects about 130 new car dealerships.

Both sides said they didn’t want to inconvenience people looking for a tune-up, but the issues are important.

For the union, it’s a guaranteed 40-hour week and for the dealers — it’s about staying competitive with franchise shops such as Jiffy Lube.