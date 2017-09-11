Interactive Map: Chicago Oktoberfest Finder

Posted 10:03 AM, September 11, 2017, by

CHICAGO — It’s Oktoberfest season again in Chicagoland! Here are just a few of the Oktoberfest events going on in the area. If you know of one we’ve missed, submit the event information using the form below.

Oktoberfest Chicago

St. Alphonsus Church
1429 W. Wellington Ave., Chicago
Friday, September 29 – Sunday, October 1
http://oktoberfestchicago.org/

Revolution Brewing Oktoberfest Party

Revolution Brewing
2323 N. Milwaukee Ave., Chicago
Friday, September 29 – Saturday, September 30
https://revbrew.com/

Two Brothers Oktoberfest

Two Brothers Roundhouse
205 N. Broadway, Aurora IL
Sunday, September 17
http://www.twobrothersbrewing.com/roundhouse

Shoreline Sightseeing Oktoberfest Cruise

Depart from Navy Pier’s Polk Bros Park
600 E. Grand Ave, Chicago
September 21, 2017
http://shorelinesightseeing.com/special-events/#oktoberfest

Naper Settlement Oktoberfest

523 S. Webster St, Naperville, IL
Friday, October 6 – Sunday, October 8
http://www.napersettlement.org/index.aspx?nid=237

Blocktoberfest

Dusek’s
1227 W 18th St, Chicago
Sunday, October 1 at 12 PM – 10 PM
https://www.facebook.com/events/720283988157718/

Berghoff Oktoberfest

The Berghoff Restaurant
17 West Adams St., Chicago
Live music every Thursday, Friday and Saturday from September 8 to October 8.
theberghoff.com

Know of an Oktoberfest event we missed? Tell us about it!