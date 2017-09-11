Interactive Map: Chicago Oktoberfest Finder

CHICAGO — It’s Oktoberfest season again in Chicagoland! Here are just a few of the Oktoberfest events going on in the area. If you know of one we’ve missed, submit the event information using the form below.

Oktoberfest Chicago

St. Alphonsus Church

1429 W. Wellington Ave., Chicago

Friday, September 29 – Sunday, October 1

http://oktoberfestchicago.org/

Revolution Brewing Oktoberfest Party

Revolution Brewing

2323 N. Milwaukee Ave., Chicago

Friday, September 29 – Saturday, September 30

https://revbrew.com/

Two Brothers Oktoberfest

Two Brothers Roundhouse

205 N. Broadway, Aurora IL

Sunday, September 17

http://www.twobrothersbrewing.com/roundhouse

Shoreline Sightseeing Oktoberfest Cruise

Depart from Navy Pier’s Polk Bros Park

600 E. Grand Ave, Chicago

September 21, 2017

http://shorelinesightseeing.com/special-events/#oktoberfest

Naper Settlement Oktoberfest

523 S. Webster St, Naperville, IL

Friday, October 6 – Sunday, October 8

http://www.napersettlement.org/index.aspx?nid=237

Blocktoberfest

Dusek’s

1227 W 18th St, Chicago

Sunday, October 1 at 12 PM – 10 PM

https://www.facebook.com/events/720283988157718/

Berghoff Oktoberfest

The Berghoff Restaurant

17 West Adams St., Chicago

Live music every Thursday, Friday and Saturday from September 8 to October 8.

theberghoff.com

Know of an Oktoberfest event we missed? Tell us about it!