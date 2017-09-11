Interactive Map: Chicago Oktoberfest Finder

CHICAGO — It’s Oktoberfest season again in Chicagoland! Here are just a few of the Oktoberfest events going on in the area. If you know of one we’ve missed, submit the event information using the form below.
Oktoberfest Chicago
St. Alphonsus Church
1429 W. Wellington Ave., Chicago
Friday, September 29 – Sunday, October 1
http://oktoberfestchicago.org/
Revolution Brewing Oktoberfest Party
Revolution Brewing
2323 N. Milwaukee Ave., Chicago
Friday, September 29 – Saturday, September 30
https://revbrew.com/
Two Brothers Oktoberfest
Two Brothers Roundhouse
205 N. Broadway, Aurora IL
Sunday, September 17
http://www.twobrothersbrewing.com/roundhouse
Shoreline Sightseeing Oktoberfest Cruise
Depart from Navy Pier’s Polk Bros Park
600 E. Grand Ave, Chicago
September 21, 2017
http://shorelinesightseeing.com/special-events/#oktoberfest
Naper Settlement Oktoberfest
523 S. Webster St, Naperville, IL
Friday, October 6 – Sunday, October 8
http://www.napersettlement.org/index.aspx?nid=237
Blocktoberfest
Dusek’s
1227 W 18th St, Chicago
Sunday, October 1 at 12 PM – 10 PM
https://www.facebook.com/events/720283988157718/
Berghoff Oktoberfest
The Berghoff Restaurant
17 West Adams St., Chicago
Live music every Thursday, Friday and Saturday from September 8 to October 8.
theberghoff.com
Know of an Oktoberfest event we missed? Tell us about it!