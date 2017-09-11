Illinois Bicentennial committee seeks student-produced videos — winners get 2 tickets to ‘Hamilton’

CHICAGO — If you’re an Illinois high school or college student, you’ve got a chance to win two tickets to “Hamilton.” It’s all part of the Illinois Bicentennial Celebration!

All you have to do is submit a 45-60 second self-made video highlighting a fact, event, place, person or something to learn about the history of Illinois. One hundred winners will have their video aired and posted as part of the 100 Day Bicentennial Countdown. And each winner will receive two tickets to the Chicago matinee performance of “Hamilton” on Sunday, December 3, 2017 — the official start of the Bicentennial Celebration.

The submission period has been extended through Sept. 30. Go to www.illinois200.com for more details and to enter.

Here are some examples:

