Hammond police search for thieves who stole 400 cans of Red Bull

HAMMOND, Ind. – Police are searching for suspects they said stole over 400 cans of Red Bull energy drink.

The Hammond Police Department said the two men robbed multiple gas stations, convenience stores and retail outlets.

Police released photos of the people they believe are responsible and said they were seen in a white, older model sedan, possibly a Mercedes, with a sunroof.

They describe one of the suspects as an older black male, possibly in his 60s, with a white beard and medium build.

The second suspect is described as a black male, possibly in his 40s, with a thin to medium build.

On one occasion, a woman accompanied the men in a vehicle, police said.

Anyone with information is asked to call Detective Sgt. John Suarez at 219-852-2981.