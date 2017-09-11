Gov. Rauner’s education secretary stepping down
SPRINGFIELD — The shake-up and changes continue inside Gov. Bruce Rauner’s administration.
Illinois Secretary of Education Beth Purvis is leaving and her last day will be Friday.
Purvis was a key member of Rauner’s education plan. She will be leaving to join a national non-profit organization.
She leaves just weeks after state lawmakers passed a new school funding bill.
“Beth has been a tireless advocate for Illinois children and families,” Gov. Rauner said in a press release, “We are deeply grateful for her efforts.”
Last month, four of the governor’s staff members called it quits after a controversial political cartoon.