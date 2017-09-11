FeedonThis: Jarrett is having a Case of the Mondays on Sports Feed

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO - We all mistakes during a given Fantasy Football season.

You believed in a player too much. You underestimated another. Sometime you get busy and forget to start someone, leaving precious points on the bench.

But Jarrett Payton's error is enough to give him a Case of the Mondays.

The story he told to Josh Frydman is part of the #FeedonThis from Monday's Sports Feed which you can watch in the video above.

Jarrett wasn't done making memorable moments during the show.

At the end of Social Fodder, the anchor decided to act just like a former Bears quarterback.

How? Watch in the video above to find out.

Man Crush Monday was back again and both Josh along with Jarrett picked a football player as the one they're looking up to at the beginning of the week.

Watch their picks in the video above.

While there was a lot of fun on Monday's show, there was also moments to remember.

This September 11th marked the 16th anniversary of the terrorist attacks on New York and Washington.

Jarrett and Josh shared their recollections of the day and the reactions from the sports world to the anniversary in the video above.